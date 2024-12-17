Northern Ireland crime: Victim in 30s sustains serious injuries to his arm – believed to have been inflicted by a sharp object - in aggravated burglary

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following an aggravated burglary in Newry.

Detective Sergeant Johnston said: “Police received a report on Monday evening, 16th December of an assault in the Patrick Street area of the city.

“Two men, who were holding umbrellas and wearing high-vis vests, gained access to the property around 4pm where an altercation ensued with another man who was inside the house.

“The victim, aged in his 30s, sustained serious injuries to his arm – believed to have been inflicted by a sharp object.

“He also suffered extensive bruising and further injuries to other parts of his body.

“Officers attended the scene and the man was transported to hospital for medical treatment to his injuries. He remains in a serious but stable condition at this time.

“Enquiries are continuing, and we are making a specific appeal for information regarding the two possible suspects.

“We want to hear from you if you noticed two men in the area between 3.45pm and 4.30pm yesterday, Monday 16th December, who were understood to be masked.

“The umbrellas they were carrying were large and black - one of which had red writing on it.

“We are especially keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV, dash-cam or other footage of the area during this time. Please phone us on 101, quoting reference number 1495 16/12/24.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport