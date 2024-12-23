Northern Ireland crime: Wheelie bin pushed against front door of property and set alight in 'arson with intent to endanger life'
Detective Sergeant Johnston said: “Shortly before 2am, it was reported that a wheelie bin had been pushed against the front door of the property and set alight.
“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene.
“Thankfully, there was no one inside at the time of the incident, which has resulted in severe damage being caused to the front door, and internal smoke damage to the property.
“We are treating this as arson with intent to endanger life, and our officers remain at the scene this morning, conducting enquiries.
“We are appealing to anyone with any information, including any dash cam or mobile phone footage, or who may have witnessed any suspicious activity, to get in touch.
“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 96 of 23/12/24.”
A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/