Carers of once homeless woman Ann Hillman appeal for those who knew her to attend funeral today

Ann Hillman

An appeal has been made for members of the public to attend the funeral service today of once homeless woman, Ann Hillman.

The appeal has been made on Funeral Times by the staff (her friends) at Hollygate Lodge Care Home.

Ann, who passed away on November 29, had been known to many as the lady who lived in Moat Park Dundonald.

Her funeral will take place today at 1.20pm in Roselawn Crematorium.

An appeal in funeraltimes.com said: “We we would ask as many people to attend in order to give Ann the send off she deserved. Especially those who engaged with her during her time living outdoors.”

Manager of the Care Home, Melessa Corbett: “Ann came to us on March 14 from the hospital and she was very reluctant to come here.

"Ann had been in supported living before that for people with mental health issues, but she wasn’t able to return there after her hospital stay because she needed more care.

"She wasn’t happy about that in the beginning because she didn’t want to lose her independence.”

The Manager added that Ann “was never cheeky with staff but she did not want help at the start”.

"And when were were trying to do her care plan she wouldn’t give much information, saying ‘I will tell you some other time’. But every time you want back it was the same answers.

"It took her three months before she would accept help with showering and things like that”.

Melessa added that Ann had been homeless “as the whole story came out that she was moved from the streets in Belfast city centre to Moat Park in Dundonald by a charity because of the culture night that year”.

"She was homeless for I don’t know how many years.

"But she never mentioned being homeless here and we never mentioned it to her.

“We asked her social worker for help finding out more about her and she said she didn’t know much either.

"Although Ann did divulge to one of the staff and said she had been married and had a son and a daughter

"When we asked where are they now she did not want to talk about it”.

Melessa added that one thing they definitely knew was that Ann loved Christmas.

"We knew how much she loved it because from October she had been playing Christmas music”, said Melessa.

"But when we asked her what does Christmas remind you of, she would say ‘I’ll tell you another time’.

“We gave her a Christmas tree in her room and we got her wee presents and hoped she would join in with the Christmas activities and parties instead of staying in her room. She was a very nervous wee woman and had been affected by the trauma of living on the streets.

"But she was a lovely wee lady when we tried to do anything for her she would always say she was okay.

"The staff would have bought her jewellery and bits and pieces because she didn’t have much and all her belongings got lost over time.

"She came here with just a couple of bags from the hospital. Everyone here was so good to her and then she realised we were really trying to care for her.

"So when she passed away the funeral directors knew more about her than we did from when she was in Moat Park Dundonald.

"I think a lot of people have come forward saying they tried to help and she wouldn’t accept the help for whatever reason.

“Maybe she was too proud.

“Ann never had any visitors here. I don’t know how she got estranged from her family

"Ann also told me that in the past she had worked in the Ulster Hospital as an auxilliary nurse”.

Melessa added that Ann died suddenly “in a sudden cardiac event, a heart attack”.

“It was only three days after her birthday in November. She was only 72-years-old” said Melessa.

"I was doing her tablets one evening and she said she never thought she would make it to 72-years-old. I asked her why she thought that and she said “a number of things and I’ll tell you some other time”.