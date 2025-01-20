Northern Ireland jeweller 'Steensons' tells of 'shock from the destruction left behind last night' after burglary at premises in Glenarm
Sergeant Jones said: “At 11:40pm, police received a report of an alarm activation at a business property in the area.
"It is reported that two males have entered the premises, damaged a number of display cabinets and taken a substantial amount of jewellery during the incident.
"Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this matter to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1654 19/01/25.
"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .
"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”
And in a social media post, ‘Steensons’ say: “We're still in shock from the destruction left behind last night.
"Our showroom in Glenarm has been badly damaged and it will take us some time to get back to normal.
"Recognisable Steensons collections 'Flower' ' Leaf' 'Theorem' and 'Papyrus'have all been stolen as well as work by Jill Graham.
"Anyone in Glenarm who has doorbell footage, could they check it between 10pm and 12.30 as the perpetrators left on foot and get in touch with the police ref1654 (19th)”.