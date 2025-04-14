Northern Ireland missing: Urgent appeal to find 15-year-old schoolgirl Monica Lewis last seen in the Ravenhill Road area of Belfast
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police are appealing for information about schoolgirl Monica Lewis who was last seen on April 10.
A post on Police East Belfast says that ‘Police are currently looking for 15 year old Monica Lewis who was reported missing and last seen in the Ravenhill Road area of Belfast at around 1000 hours’.
The post on social media adds: ‘If you believe you have seen Monica or know of her whereabouts please contact police on 101 and quote serial 1178 of 10/04/25’.