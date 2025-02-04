Northern Ireland traffic: Appeal as two people taken to hospital after south Belfast collision

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 4th Feb 2025, 15:24 BST
PSNIplaceholder image
PSNI
Police are appealing for witnesses in relation to a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision which happened in south Belfast earlier today, Tuesday 4th February.

In a statement, Sergeant Rooney said: “Shortly before 1.15pm, officers received and responded to a report of a collision involving two vehicles in the Balmoral Drive area.

Most Popular

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Two people were taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

“There were earlier delays in the area as a result of the collision, but traffic is now flowing freely again.

“We would ask anyone who witnessed what happened, or may have any mobile phone or dash cam footage, or other information, to contact officers via 101, and quote reference number 867 of 04/02/25.”

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice