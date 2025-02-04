Northern Ireland traffic: Appeal as two people taken to hospital after south Belfast collision
In a statement, Sergeant Rooney said: “Shortly before 1.15pm, officers received and responded to a report of a collision involving two vehicles in the Balmoral Drive area.
“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene.
“Two people were taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.
“There were earlier delays in the area as a result of the collision, but traffic is now flowing freely again.
“We would ask anyone who witnessed what happened, or may have any mobile phone or dash cam footage, or other information, to contact officers via 101, and quote reference number 867 of 04/02/25.”