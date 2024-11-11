Northern Ireland woman successfully claims money back after falling victim to impersonation scam

A County Down woman has successfully claims money back after falling victim to impersonation scam.

The Department for the Economy’s Trading Standards Service (TSS) are warning consumers to be on their guard against financial scams after a County Down woman lost over £4,000 to a sophisticated HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) impersonation scam.

Impersonation scams, where fraudsters pose as trusted figures such as bank officials or government representatives to trick you into sending money, have increased in recent months, resulting in significant financial losses and emotional distress.

In one case, recently reported to TSS, a lady received a call from a person claiming to be from HMRC advising her that she owed unpaid tax.

As the caller seemed very convincing, she believed that this was a plausible and genuine call.

The scammers also followed up the first contact with another claiming they were from her local Police Station.

She was threatened with arrest and court action if she did not pay.

The incident came during a difficult period in the lady’s life. Under pressure and fearing the consequences, she transferred the sum of £4,000 to the fraudsters, only to realise shortly afterwards that she had been scammed.

The incident happened in 2020 and when the woman contacted her bank she was informed that as she had transferred the funds to the scammers herself there was nothing they could do to help her.

She then contacted TSS in February 2024 to seek assistance in getting her money refunded.

Still feeling the emotional effects of the scam, she was initially hesitant to seek assistance from TSS, believing that as too much time had passed, she would be unlikely to get her money back.

After reviewing her case, TSS assisted her in raising a complaint with her bank and then with the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS).

Before the victim’s complaint could be assessed by FOS her bank decided to refund her £4,000 plus interest and £250 compensation.

The victim hopes that by sharing her story she can prevent others from experiencing the same distress.

The victim said: “I wanted to tell my story to prevent this happening to someone else. I’m very happily surprised at the result and would like to thank TSS for all their support and help, it wouldn’t have been possible without them.

" It’s a big deal for me, not just about the money but the emotional impact.”