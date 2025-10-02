Occupants of Downpatrick house escape injury after shots fired breaking the front window and striking a wall inside
Police said that shortly after 12.20am on Thursday morning, it was reported that two shots had been fired at the house, breaking the front window and striking a wall inside.
They added that the occupants of the house were uninjured.
Detectives are now working to establish a motive for the attack and are asking anyone with information, or who may have captured footage from the area which could assist with their enquiries, to contact them at Ardmore station on 101, quoting reference 13 02/10/25.
Information can also be submitted online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ The Crimestoppers charity can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org