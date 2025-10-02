Occupants of Downpatrick house escape injury after shots fired breaking the front window and striking a wall inside

By Gemma Murray
Published 2nd Oct 2025, 10:13 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2025, 11:25 BST
Pacemaker Press 02-10-2025: Detectives are investigating after shots were fired at a house, in the Lisnamual Close area of Downpatrick, on Thursday 2nd October.placeholder image
Pacemaker Press 02-10-2025: Detectives are investigating after shots were fired at a house, in the Lisnamual Close area of Downpatrick, on Thursday 2nd October.
The occupants of a home have escaped injury after shots were fired at a house, in the Lisnamual Close area of Downpatrick early this morning – Thursday 2 October.

Police said that shortly after 12.20am on Thursday morning, it was reported that two shots had been fired at the house, breaking the front window and striking a wall inside.

Most Popular

They added that the occupants of the house were uninjured.

Detectives are now working to establish a motive for the attack and are asking anyone with information, or who may have captured footage from the area which could assist with their enquiries, to contact them at Ardmore station on 101, quoting reference 13 02/10/25.

Information can also be submitted online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ The Crimestoppers charity can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice