All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Odhran Kelly: Woman charged in connection with the murder of Lurgan man Odhran Kelly

Police have charged a woman arrested during Odhran Kelly murder investigation
By Michael Cousins
Published 14th Dec 2023, 08:06 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team, investigating the murder of Odhran Kelly, have charged a 30-year-old woman with perverting the course of justice.

She is due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 5th January.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As is usual procedure, the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Odhran KellyOdhran Kelly
Odhran Kelly

Mr Kelly, a 23-year-old nursing assistant, was found dead beside a burning car in Maple Court in Lurgan in the early hours of December 3.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that a 30-year-old woman had been arrested on Wednesday.

Two men have already appeared in court charged with murdering Mr Kelly.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Shane Harte, 31, from Headington House in Lurgan, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Gary Damien Scullion, 31, from Edward Street in the Co Armagh town, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates' Court last week.

Both have been remanded in custody.

Two women also appeared in court last week charged with assisting an offender in relation to Mr Kelly's murder.

Stephanie McClelland, 36, of Shan Slieve in Lurgan, and Andrea Catherine Theresa Stevenson, 43, of Edward Street, also in Lurgan, were remanded in custody.

Mr Kelly's funeral took place on Sunday while a vigil for him took place last week.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.