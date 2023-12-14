Odhran Kelly: Woman charged in connection with the murder of Lurgan man Odhran Kelly
Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team, investigating the murder of Odhran Kelly, have charged a 30-year-old woman with perverting the course of justice.
She is due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 5th January.
As is usual procedure, the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
Mr Kelly, a 23-year-old nursing assistant, was found dead beside a burning car in Maple Court in Lurgan in the early hours of December 3.
A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that a 30-year-old woman had been arrested on Wednesday.
Two men have already appeared in court charged with murdering Mr Kelly.
Shane Harte, 31, from Headington House in Lurgan, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Gary Damien Scullion, 31, from Edward Street in the Co Armagh town, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates' Court last week.
Both have been remanded in custody.
Two women also appeared in court last week charged with assisting an offender in relation to Mr Kelly's murder.
Stephanie McClelland, 36, of Shan Slieve in Lurgan, and Andrea Catherine Theresa Stevenson, 43, of Edward Street, also in Lurgan, were remanded in custody.
Mr Kelly's funeral took place on Sunday while a vigil for him took place last week.
