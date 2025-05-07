Oliver MacCormack: Prosecutors to contest ‘unduly lenient’ sentence for exploitation
Oliver James MacCormack, 71, was sentenced at Belfast Crown Court last month, having previously pleaded guilty to 40 offences, including charges of human trafficking and controlling prostitution.
He also admitted a charge of perverting the course of justice, witness intimidation and offences of supplying class A drugs.
Northern Ireland’s Director of Public Prosecutions Stephen Herron is to refer the sentence imposed by judge Gordon Kerr KC to the Court of Appeal on the grounds that it was unduly lenient.
A PPS spokesperson said: “While sentencing is a matter for the independent judiciary, the Director of Public Prosecutions does have the power to refer particular sentences to the Court of Appeal on the grounds that they may be unduly lenient.
“An unduly lenient sentence is one that falls outside the range of sentences that a judge, taking into consideration all relevant factors and having regard to sentencing guidance, could reasonably impose.
“The sentence must not just be lenient, but unduly lenient.
“We recognise the significant public interest in this case.
“However, it is important to underline that the PPS can only refer a sentence to the Court of Appeal for consideration when there is a legal ground to do so.
“After careful consideration of the sentence handed down in the case of Oliver MacCormack, including with the benefit of advice from independent senior counsel, we have determined that there is a sufficient legal basis to refer the sentence to the Court of Appeal.
“We have taken steps to inform the victims and the next of kin of the deceased victim of the decision to refer the sentence.
“We will keep them informed of the outcome of the Court of Appeal’s consideration.”
There were nine victims involved in the case, some as young as 17 at the time of the offences.
One has since died of sepsis due to intravenous drug use.
The victims had vulnerabilities including drug addiction, homelessness and mental health issues.
MacCormack was the fourth man to be sentenced following a sexual exploitation investigation conducted by the PSNI’s modern slavery and human trafficking unit.
At sentencing, the court heard the victims were heroin addicts and MacCormack would exploit their vulnerability to force them into prostitution in exchange for him supplying them with drugs.