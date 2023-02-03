Omagh bomb inquiry: Irish Government ‘must hold a similar process in parallel’

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris announced on Thursday that there would be an independent inquiry into the dissident republican blast which hit the Co Tyrone town on August 15 1998.

The bomb killed 29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins, and injured hundreds of others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2021, a Belfast High Court judge recommended that the UK Government carry out an investigation into alleged security failings in the lead up to the attack, and that a similar probe should be established by the Irish Government.

Structural engineers begin to examine the scene in and around the Explosion in Omagh in August 1998

On Thursday, Irish Justice Minister Simon Harris said they would await the details of the UK’s inquiry before announcing what action they would take.

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Micheal Martin met the major Stormont parties in Belfast on Friday.

During his first meeting of the day, with DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the Tanaiste was told his government must “step up to the mark”.

After the meeting, Sir Jeffrey said: “If this inquiry is to establish the full picture however, that requires the Republic of Ireland to also hold a similar process in parallel.

“The bomb was placed by republican terrorists in Omagh but it was planned, prepared and transported to Omagh from the Republic of Ireland.”