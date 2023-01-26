On -the-run prisoners Alison McDonagh and Stephen McParland now back in custody

A PSNI statement said the pair – 49-year-old Alison McDonagh and 54-year-old Stephen McParland – will now be returned to the custody of Northern Ireland Prison Service.

Police thanked the public for their assistance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair had been incarcerated in prison – Maghaberry and Hydebank – for murder.

General view of Maghaberry Prison

The pair were declared missing last week and were believed to be in each other’s company.

At the time the PSNI said they ‘have absconded from the Northern Ireland Prison Service’.

The added that ‘McDonagh was imprisoned for murder following an incident in 2014 and McParland was imprisoned for murder following an incident in 1997’.