Owner of Middle Eastern shop on Falls Road plans to close due to attacks

The owner of a shop on the Falls Road in west Belfast has said that he intends to shut the doors after a string of what he believes to be racially-motivated incidents.

Businessman Ali Moustafa Warrty said that there are attacks on his the Middle East Market “on a regular basis”.

The most recent example was on Tuesday night.

Police said: “We received a report at around 6.10pm that a shop on the Falls Road had eggs thrown at it and that staff inside were being racially abused by a group of young people.

"A 15-year-old boy was assaulted and while he received minor facial injuries, I have no doubt this was a terrifying incident for the young victim.

"When police attended, a large group from the local community were outside to diffuse the situation.

"A 14-year-old boy was cautioned for offences such as common assault, disorderly behaviour and criminal damage. We will review the evidence gathered and follow this up in the coming days…

"[We have also] arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of riotous behaviour, common assault and criminal damage.”

Assistant Chief Constable Melanie Jones said: “The scenes we have been seeing across Belfast over the last few days have been a disgrace and have no place in Northern Ireland.

“We continue to engage with the groups affected by this criminality and hope these arrests show the community that we are taking action."

Mr Wharrty told the Nolan Show that he has businesses in Downpatrick and Bangor too, and these two are likely to close.

Companies House, the UK register of firms, shows Mr Wharrty is also a director of a car wash in Belfast, and a shisha cafe and car sales business in Sheffield.

Speaking on the Nolan Show, Mr Warrty said Tuesday’s incident involved ​"between 10 and 15 young people".

He added: “This is not the first or second time it happened.

“We reported that in January and February to the police, and police could not do anything.

"Unfortunately it gets worse day by day and we'd like to save our staff and customer and selves from the risk…

"No choice – I have to close it.”

He was asked by Mr Nolan why he thinks the attacks are of a racist nature, he said his is the only one on the block that has that problem.

"What is the reason just my shop?” he said.