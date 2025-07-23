Packets of drugs recovered after police arrest man in Ormeau area of south Belfast
A man has been arrested by police on suspicion of drugs offences.
Officers had been on patrol in south Belfast on Tuesday evening and observed him “acting suspiciously” in the area of the Ormeau Road.
The PSNI said: “This male was stopped and searched using powers under the Misuse Of Drugs Act, 1971.
"A number of packages of suspected Class A drugs were located on the male and he has subsequently been arrested for this offence, and is currently assisting police with enquiries.
"We are committed to removing harmful drugs from the streets and welcome any information regarding drug activity.”
The suspect is aged 32.