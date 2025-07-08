Paddy Douglas: Funeral details released for tragic 55-year-old as woman charged with his murder

By Gemma Murray
Published 8th Jul 2025, 10:27 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2025, 10:38 BST
Paddy Douglasplaceholder image
Paddy Douglas
A funeral notice has been published for tragic Paddy Douglas who died after a fire in his flat in Ballymoney.

The funeral notice says that ‘Patrick Martin (Paddy) Douglas’ died on July 1.

On Saturday a woman appeared before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court charged with the murder of the 55-year-old.

The notice describes him as the ‘much loved father of Leon and Yasmin, devoted grandfather of Luke, much loved son of Margaret and the late Patsy, dear brother of Caroline and Tony and brother-in-law of Patricia’.

It adds that ‘funeral details still pending’ and he is ‘sadly missed and lovingly remembered’.

