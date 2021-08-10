Pair accused of County Tyrone toddler's death refused bail

Police officer outside the house where the child suffered her injuries in Park Avenue, Dungannon.

Darren John Armstrong (32), of Ashby Grove, Dungannon, is accused of murdering Ali Jayden Doyle on August 6.

He is also charged with intent to pervert the course of justice by providing police with misleading information.

Ali's mother Jade Dempsey (24), of Sycamore Drive, Dungannon, but originally from Dublin, is charged with causing the death of a child, and with intent to pervert the course of justice by providing police with misleading information.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair, who appeared in court via video link from Laganside Courthouse, were remanded in custody to appear at Dungannon Magistrates Court on September 1.

A detective sergeant told the court that he believed he could connect the defendants to the charges.

Objecting to bail, he said paramedics found Ali unconcious at a house in Park Avenue, Dungannon, and she was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

He said Armstrong told doctors Ali's younger brother had hit her over the head with a toy and she had fallen against the hearth and hit her head.

The court heard Ali's injuries described as catastrophic, and in the opinion of the pathologist who carried out a post-mortem, could not have been accidental.

District Judge Bernie Kelly refused a bail application for Dempsey, describing her as a "flight risk" as she has no relatives living in the north of Ireland.

Refusing an application by Armstrong's solicitor, the judge said he has "a litany of matters" relating to breach of court orders and she would have no confidence in him adhering to bail conditions.

Ms Kelly said the defendants could, if they wished, make an application for bail to the High Court.

--

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.