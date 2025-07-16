​Pair jailed for ‘despicable’ assault in row over stolen TV

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard that the victim went to Taylor's home, who lent him a pair of tracksuit bottoms before falling asleep.

​Two men were jailed yesterday over a “despicable” assault during which they threatened to tie up their victim and put him in a van in a row over a stolen TV.

Mark Philip Taylor, of Powerscourt Place in south Belfast and Martin Emmet James Kelly, of Naroon Park in west Belfast, both pleaded guilty to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Taylor also pleaded guilty to a charge of stealing a £100 mobile phone and £450 in cash.

The defendants, both aged 40, were jailed for six months and Kelly received a consecutive sentence of five months for being in breach of a suspended sentence.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard that on March 29 at around 8pm the victim went to Taylor's home who lent him a pair of tracksuit bottoms before falling asleep at around 9.30 pm.

“The injured party was woken up the next day around 3pm by a heavy punch to the face by Kelly,” said a prosecution lawyer.

“Kelly lent over the injured party and punched him repeatedly to the face. The defendants were shouting about a TV that had been taken from the house and saying the injured party would have to get the money for it.

“Taylor stole £450 in cash and a mobile phone from the victim's pocket. Both defendants continued punching and kicking the injured party all the while telling him he had to get the money for the television.

“They threatened him that he was going to get tied up and put in the back of a van. Taylor then tried to tie the injured party's feet together by his shoe laces.”