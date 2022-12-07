Paramilitaries in 2022: IRC serves up mirror-image of last year's report calling for talks with outlawed groups

Some of the statistics included in th 2022 IRC report, concerning the prevalence of punishment shootings

The conclusion is a virtual mirror-image of its 2021 IRC report, which also spoke of a similar need for dialogue.

As the 2021 report put it: “Some believe that a process of engagement to bring about group transition is no longer appropriate or feasible, and that disbandment is a matter purely for the police and justice systems – [but] our analysis leads us to a different view”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2022 report repeats the call for talks saying that the “transitioning” process should be “overseen by a formal body established for that purpose by the two Governments, in consultation with the Executive”.

It also suggests “appointing (with the support of the Executive) an Independent Person who would be authorised to speak to the various interested parties, including the Paramilitary Groups themselves, to gather their views and thereby help ensure that any resulting process that emerged had the highest chance of success”.

As part of the process to disbandment, the 2022 report says it envisages paramilitaries agreeing to the following “milestones”:

- Ending recruitment to paramilitary groups;

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Giving up paramilitary structures and activity;

- Ceasing mobilisation of members;

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Ceasing to exercise coercive power and control in communities;

- Ending of all paramilitary style attacks and all other forms of violence, threat of violence or intimidation;

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Disposal of any remaining weaponry and materiel;

- Allowing people to exit from paramilitarism without cost or consequence;

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Publicly supporting the PSNI and criminal justice system in tackling criminality and committing to democracy and the rule of law; and

- Engaging with Legacy Bodies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another near-identical aspect of the 2022 and 2021 reports is that the IRC has declined to name a single paramilitary organisation in its report.

It also gives a breakdown of paramilitary punishment beatings / shootings, and bomb attacks, over the last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad