Passenger treated in hospital after assault on Glider
Police said the man was punched in the face during the bus service on the Stewartstown Road in west Belfast on Monday evening.
It was reported shortly before 5.30pm that the man had been punched after he had spoken to a number of teenage youths and two older males, one using a crutch and one with an arm in a sling, about their anti-social behaviour on board the bus.
As a result of the assault the man sustained facial injuries which required hospital treatment.
Police have urged anyone with any information in relation to the assault to contact officers in Woodbourne on 101 quoting reference number 1170 26/05/25.