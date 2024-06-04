Patsy Aust murder accused Jim Moore is alleged victim's brother - news emerges after 85-year-old is remanded in custody to appear in three weeks
The news emerged tonight after Jim Moore, of Clandeboye Place, Bangor, had appeared earlier at Newtownards Magistrates' Court charged with the killing.
The body of Patsy (81) was discovered in a house in Hawthorne Court – a newly-built road just by the town’s football stadium in western Bangor – on Sunday.
The accused did not request bail at the brief appearance before District Judge Francis Rafferty.
Dressed in a grey sweater, he spoke only to confirm his name, and that he understood the charge. He will be back again on June 26.
The accused waved briefly to the public gallery as he was led off to custody.
Among those at the court was Rev Mark Johnston of St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church.
“They’re such a much-loved family in the community,” said the Reverend.
"This is why the shock is so profound. Because we’ve such a deep love for Patsy, who’s been an absolutely incredible lady, but we also have a deep love for Jim.”
It had already emerged that the alleged victim had lost her son, Garreth Aust, the previous year, and has a grandchild in primary school.