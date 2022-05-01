Pedestrian hospitalised after being hit by vehicle in Banbridge town centre

PSNI

The PSNI received a report of this incident shortly after 5pm and attended the scene along with ambulance workers.

A male pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

The PSNI said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have dash cam footage in relation to it, to get in touch with police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting the reference number 1292 of 30/04/22.

“You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .”