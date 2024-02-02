Court report

Senior judges rejected claims that the four-year prison term imposed on Fionnghuale Perry was manifestly excessive.

Dismissing her appeal, Lord Justice McCloskey said: “The scourge of terrorist offending continues to demand condign punishment in the unsettled and challenging post-conflict world of Northern Ireland.”

The 67-year-old west Belfast woman has already lost a legal battle to have her conviction overturned.

Police discovered notes stored inside a perfume box in a bedroom at her Waterville Street home back in 2018. Seven cigarette papers containing written information about a previous recovery of weapons and explosives were located.

The notes related to interviews carried out following seizures from Kevin Barry Nolan’s home in Ballymurphy, west Belfast in 2015. Nolan was later convicted and jailed for storing Semtex, guns and bullets.

Prosecutors said the papers in Perry’s house were from a debriefing about the seized weapons to find out what went wrong and how police came to find them.

She claimed the documents were for legitimate political and journalistic purposes as part of her role as a commentator and activist. But following a non-jury trial last year, she was found guilty of collecting or making a record of information likely to be of use to terrorists.

Defence lawyers argued that Perry’s already poor health may have declined further due to the stress of the case.

The Court of Appeal heard she has been assessed as suffering from chronic anxiety and depression, severe lethargy and a “rapidly evolving” multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosed after criminal proceedings commenced.

It was contended that a suspended sentence should have been considered due to her exceptional circumstances.

Medical reports described Perry as seriously debilitated, with a marked deterioration in her physical appearance and mental health.

In prison she receives personal assistance and adaptations have been made to her cell because of her condition.

However, all grounds of challenge based on the state of Perry’s health, the sentencing regime and human rights legislation were rejected.

Lord Justice McCloskey cited case law that a serious medical condition will not automatically entitle an offender to a lesser sentence.

He cited findings that Perry had been involved in “sinister” activity and her previous convictions in the mid 1970s for hijacking a motor vehicle and membership of a proscribed organisation.

“The appellant’s culpability was on any showing at an elevated level,” the judge said.