The various attacks all happened in Co Antrim

There has also been an arson attack on seven cars in Co Antrim.

The first petrol bomb incident occurred in Prospect Park in Carrickfergus, Co Antrim, early on Saturday.

The second incident occurred in the Glendun Close area of Portrush, Co Antrim, on the same day.

A PSNI spokesperson said of the Carrickfergus attack: “At approximately 12.40am, we received a report that a petrol bomb had been thrown at the property smashing the living room window and also causing damage to the living room.

“No one was injured during the incident, and the item was taken away from the scene for further examination”.

Of the Portrush incident, the PSNI said: “At approximately 2.30am, officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) attended the scene, following a report that petrol bombs had been thrown at the property.

“No one was injured during the incident, however scorch damage was caused to the front of the house and the main front door.

Any witnesses or those who have dashcam or CCTV footage from either area at those times are asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 61 on July 16 for Carrickfergus and incident 210 on the same date for Portrush.

Meanwhile, seven vehicles have been badly damaged or destroyed in an arson attack at a repair centre in Mallusk.

Police have appealed for information following the incident at Hydepark Industrial Estate in Co Antrim on Friday.

A PSNI spokesperson said the fire was started at a car parked in the yard of the premises at around 8pm, which spread to others parked nearby.

A red motorcycle with two people on board was seen in the area at the time of the incident.