Petrol bombing carried out in Millisle - no one injured in attack
Police are investigating after a petrol bomb was thrown at a property in the Moss Road area of Millisle last night (September 11).
A statement from the PSNI says that It is believed a device was thrown at a house with damage caused to the front door and guttering.
The statement adds that no one was injured.
At the time of the attack a dark-coloured vehicle was seen leaving the scene and police are appealing for information.
Anyone who believes they may be able to assist the investigation should call 101, quoting reference 1622 11/09/22.
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/