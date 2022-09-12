News you can trust since 1737
Petrol bombing carried out in Millisle - no one injured in attack

Police are investigating after a petrol bomb was thrown at a property in the Moss Road area of Millisle last night (September 11).

By Gemma Murray
Monday, 12th September 2022, 12:01 pm
Updated Monday, 12th September 2022, 12:03 pm

A statement from the PSNI says that It is believed a device was thrown at a house with damage caused to the front door and guttering.

The statement adds that no one was injured.

At the time of the attack a dark-coloured vehicle was seen leaving the scene and police are appealing for information.

Moss Road, Millisle - Google maps

Anyone who believes they may be able to assist the investigation should call 101, quoting reference 1622 11/09/22.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/