Pharmacy robber stabs staff member in hand with knife, PSNI report

The aggravated burglary took place at premises at the Antrim Road area of North Belfast on Saturday 5 March.

Detective Sergeant Dougherty said: “Shortly before 5:20pm, it was reported that a male entered a pharmacy in the area. He then produced a hammer and damaged a plastic window, and then stabbed a staff member in the hand with a knife. The male then left the premises and made off towards the Hillman Street area following the incident. It is not believed that anything was taken, with the male member of staff treated for his injuries.

“The man is described as being 6ft in height, of medium build and wore jeans, a dark coloured hooded jacket, brown framed glasses and a black facemask. It was reported he was confronted by another male as he left the pharmacy, when he again brandished his knife. Police would like to speak to this male to assist with their enquiries as part of their investigation.

Police are appealing for information.

“Police would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident or who may have dash-cam footage taken at the scene, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1395 05/03/22. A report can also be submitted online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

The PSNI is appealing for information after the incident.

