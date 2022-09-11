Twenty-one-year-old Phillip Rainey from the Omagh area died following a one vehicle road traffic collision on the M1 motorway, near Dungannon, on Wednesday 7 September.

Police received a report at around 10:40am, that a white BMW 520 car had left the east-bound carriageway of the motorway, near the Stangmore junction. Emergency services attended but Phillip sadly died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

A funeral notice said that Mr Rainey, of Garvaghy Road, Ballygawley, was the “cherished” partner of Gemma, “doting daddy” of baby Archie William Mark, “treasured son” of Mark and Nicol and “loving brother” of Rebecca and Isaac, as well as a much loved grandson.

Phillip Rainey was tragically killed in an accident on the M1 last week.

His funeral service was held today at Clogherney Presbyterian Church at 2.30pm, located halfway between Omagh and Ballygawley.

Rev Robert McFaul consoled the mourners with some words from the late Queen Elizabeth II.

“Mourning is difficult at all times,” he told them. “Today, because of the sudden nature of Phillip’s death, it is especially difficult. Everyone is in shock, and none of us can imagine what this is like for his family. Her majesty (the late) Queen Elizabeth II said that ‘Grief is the price we pay for love’.

“The Grief we are witnessing today is evidence that Phillip Rainey was loved; by his mother and father, his brother, sister, partner and wider family. And remember those words from the tribute: that holding his baby son Archie was the ‘proudest moment of Phillip’s life’.

“Phillip loved Archie! What could possibly make this grieving any more difficult? I wish to suggest one thing that would make it more difficult. That is to grieve without the help of Jesus Christ.

“Isaiah the prophet, in chapter 61, tells us how Jesus the Messiah came to comfort those who mourn. Jesus helps us in our mourning. He binds our wounds. He will one day banish pain forever. He will clothe His people in garments of glory.

Police are appealing to anyone who was travelling east-bound on the M1, in the area of the Stangmore junction, between 10:30am and 10:40am on Wednesday 7 September and who has dash-cam footage from that area, to call tel 101, and quote reference number 496 07/09/22.