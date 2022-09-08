The PSNI named the man who died in a single vehicle road traffic collision on the M1 on Wednesday morning as 21-year-old Philip Rainey from the Omagh area.

Philip and his partner had just moved into a house in Omagh three months ago and were celebrating the birth of a baby on Sunday.

His rugby club, Omagh Accies RFC, described him as “an absolute gentleman” who “played his heart out every time he took to the field”.

Phillip Rainey from the Omagh area who died in yesterday's one-vehicle crash on the M1 near Dungannon. Credit: family photograph

Mr Rainey was the grandson of UUP councillor and Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s Vice Chairman Allan Rainey.

Police said he died following a one vehicle road traffic collision on the M1 motorway, near Dungannon, mid morning on Wednesday.

The motorway was closed for some time while enquiries were carried out at the scene but has since reopened to traffic.

UUP councillor Victor Warrington, who is group leader of the party on Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, said Philip’s grandfather, party colleague Allan Rainey, phoned him on Wednesday about the tragedy.

“He had just received the news when he rang me,” Mr Warrington said.

“It is such a difficult one. His grandson had a partner and they had just moved into a house in Omagh three months ago and they had a child on Sunday. All I know is that Philip was on his way to the hospital to bring them home when the accident happened.”

Police said Philip died after being involved in a single vehicle accident on the M1 mid-morning on Wednesday. No further information about the accident has been released.

Mr Warrington said the Rainey family were close-knit, with all of Allan’s children living in the same area and being involved in the family farm.

“Allan had actually been at another funeral when he came home to the police being on the street with his son. So it was obviously very shocking for him.”

He has known Allan as a councillor since he was elected in 2014 and described Allan as “a stalwart” of the party.

Mr Warrington went on the announce the tragedy at a committee meeting of the council on Wednesday evening.

“There was a widespread shock and sadness right across the chamber,” he said. “When the meeting ended councillors were still talking about it because Allan is a widely respected councillor.”

Philip was a keen rugby player, and his club, Omagh Accies RFC paid a heartfelt tribute to him on social media.

“It is with deep regret we learn of the death of Phillip Rainey,” the club said in a statement. “A proud Accie who played his heart out every time he took to the field and was the life and soul after the game. Gone far too soon and an absolute gentleman. Thoughts and prayers go out to the Rainey & McKeown families and all his friends. May he rest in peace.”

Several dozen people added heartfelt condolences to the post. No funeral details have been released yet.

Sergeant Amanda McIvor from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report at around 10:40am, that a white BMW 520 car had left the east-bound carriageway of the motorway, near the Stangmore junction. Emergency services attended but Phillip sadly died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

“We are appealing to anyone who was travelling east-bound on the M1, in the area of the Stangmore junction, between 10:30am and 10:40am on Wednesday morning, and who has dash-cam footage from that area, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 496 07/09/22.”