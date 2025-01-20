John George had been on holiday in Alicante when he went missing last month.

It has been reported that the father-of-two from west Belfast was last in touch with his family on December 14, but was reported missing four days later after he failed to board his flight home.

His body was found last week after a widespread search included his parents Billy and Sharon, brother Darren, and sisters Courtney and Caitlin, along with many friends.

One man has been arrested by Spanish police investigating the murder, however the man was later released on bail by a Spanish judge.

The funeral of the murdered father of two, John George, has now been postponed until further notice, according to his family.

It had been scheduled to take place on Friday 24th January and his body had been due to be waked at his mother's home in West Belfast from Monday.

In a brief post on social media, John's sister Courtney shared: "All funeral arrangements cancelled until further notice due to circumstances beyond our control. Updated arrangements will follow in due course."

