Police appeal for information as entry is gained into a home belonging to a woman in her 80’s in Comber
Detective Sergeant Westbury said: “Police received a report that entry had been gained via the back door sometime between 10.45am and 2.45pm.
"Our enquiries are continuing and we are working to ascertain if anything has been taken as the upstairs bedroom was disturbed.
"The homeowner, who is in their 80’s, was thankfully not at home at the time, however this has been a particularly distressing ordeal for them.
“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area on Wednesday afternoon and who may have noticed any suspicious activity to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1170 12/07/23.”
