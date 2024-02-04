Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “Shortly after 8pm, a man was picked up by a taxi from an address in west Belfast and driven to the Newtownards Road area of east Belfast.

“He got out of the taxi in the Grampian Avenue area and met with another man, described as having blonde hair, and wearing a black puffer style jacket.

“Shortly after both men walked into Grampian Avenue, the male passenger was seen running back towards the taxi armed with a suspected firearm.

“Both males then made off from the area on foot.

“A short time later, at around 8.20pm, police received a report that a man, a woman, and a 17-year-old female were approached by a male who pulled out a handgun, before making off with the male victim’s mobile phone in the direction of King Street.

“Following police enquiries, a man aged in his 30s was later arrested on suspicion of robbery, possession of a firearm or imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and possession of a Class C controlled drug. He remains in police custody at this time.”

Detective Sergeant Kitchen added: “As our enquiries are continuing, we are appealing to anyone who might have any information which could assist with this investigation, to get in touch, by calling 101, quoting reference number 1565 of 03/02/24.”

