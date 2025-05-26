Police appeal for public help in catching east Tyrone window-smash culprits
Police say the incident occurred in the Arstraw area on Sunday night.
Sergeant Dougherty said: “We received a report at around 11am on Monday that windows had been smashed at a property in Stewartstown.
“Members of the public reported hearing a loud bang sometime between 10.30pm and 11pm on Sunday and two males were subsequently seen making off down an alleyway and into an open courtyard.
“There are quite a few houses in this area so we’re appealing to witnesses or anyone who might have seen these men to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 474 of 26/05/25.
"We’re particularly keen to speak with anyone who might have CCTV or other footage.
“You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”