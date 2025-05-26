Police appeal for public help in catching east Tyrone window-smash culprits

By Staff Reporters
Published 26th May 2025, 20:45 BST

​​Police in Dungannon are appealing for witnesses and information after windows were smashed at a property in Stewartstown.

Police say the incident occurred in the Arstraw area on Sunday night.

Sergeant Dougherty said: “We received a report at around 11am on Monday that windows had been smashed at a property in Stewartstown.

“Members of the public reported hearing a loud bang sometime between 10.30pm and 11pm on Sunday and two males were subsequently seen making off down an alleyway and into an open courtyard.

The PSNI are hunting the perpetrators of the vandalism in east Co Tyrone

“There are quite a few houses in this area so we’re appealing to witnesses or anyone who might have seen these men to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 474 of 26/05/25.

"We’re particularly keen to speak with anyone who might have CCTV or other footage.

“You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

