A police spokesman said: “Police observed an injured man lying on the ground in the area shortly before 11.40pm on Saturday, 8th April.

“It was reported the man, who is aged in his 20s, was assaulted by an unknown man who kicked the victim in the face, making him fall to the ground. “While he was on the ground, the suspect then kicked the man a number of times to his head. “He also assaulted a woman who was in the area at the time before making off from the scene.

“The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries sustained to his head and remains in a serious condition. “We are keen to trace the identity of the suspect who has been described as aged in his 20s with black gelled back hair. “He was wearing black skinny jeans, a denim jacket, a white t-shirt and trainers.

The Writer's Square area of Belfast

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information, including CCTV or other footage that could help our investigation, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 2059 of 08/04/23.” Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/