Police charge 58-year-old man following appearance of armed and marked men in Dungiven pub

A man has been charged with terrorism offences by detectives investigating a report that armed and masked men entered a pub in Dungiven on Friday, January 19.

PSNI officer. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker

In a statement on Monday night, a PSNI spokeswoman said detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit had charged the 58-year-old with professing membership of a proscribed organisation, possession of a firearm or imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He is due to appear before Antrim Magistrates Court on Tuesday, January 23.

Detective Inspector Wilson said: "Our investigation remains ongoing and as part of this, we want to speak to anyone who has information on the whereabouts or movement of a white Peugeot Partner van bearing the registration MK62 POA.

"If you have any information, the number to call is 101 quoting reference number 1421 19/01/24.”