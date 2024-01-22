Police charge 58-year-old man following appearance of armed and marked men in Dungiven pub
In a statement on Monday night, a PSNI spokeswoman said detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit had charged the 58-year-old with professing membership of a proscribed organisation, possession of a firearm or imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
He is due to appear before Antrim Magistrates Court on Tuesday, January 23.
Detective Inspector Wilson said: "Our investigation remains ongoing and as part of this, we want to speak to anyone who has information on the whereabouts or movement of a white Peugeot Partner van bearing the registration MK62 POA.
"If you have any information, the number to call is 101 quoting reference number 1421 19/01/24.”
Alternatively, anyone can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport