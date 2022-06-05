Police ‘extremely concerned’ about drunk youngsters at north Belfast festival

A general shot of the crowd at Seaview last night

The event was called Shorefest, and featured a string of dance music DJs.

It took place at Seaview Stadium, the home ground of Crusaders FC on the Shore Road.

The PSNI said: “We are currently extremely concerned by the number of young people arriving at tonight’s event at Seaview under the influence of alcohol.

“No-one under the age of 18 should be coming here under the influence of, or with alcohol.

“Police are in the area and if necessary, it will be seized.”

The PSNI made the announcement on Saturday night; it is not clear how many arrests there were or how much booze was confiscated.

However, Crusaders was keen to stress a positive message, posting up pictures of the event online along with the caption: “What a night”

The organisers had said beforehand: “Please don’t arrive at Shorefest with too much alcohol on board. Our security team will be forced to refuse you entry to the event.”