Queen’s Jubilee: WATCH – Major blunder as BBC Platinum Party at the Palace concert displays Irish tricolour to represent Northern Ireland

The Platinum Party at the Palace was a massive jamboree of dance, song, and spectacle, all tightly choreographed and broadcast from 8pm to 11pm on BBC1.

But despite the intensive planning, some of the organisers have confused the Republic of Ireland with Northern Ireland.

During the performances, at roughly one hour, 47 minutes, a video montage about the UK’s sporting prowess plays as a poem is read.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Irish flag outside Buckingham Palace

In quick-cut shots lasting a mere second or so, it shows St George’s flags symbolising England, then the three lions of the England football squad.

Next it shows a red dragon emblem representing Wales.

Then it shows a lady waving an Irish tricolour, before cutting to a man bearing a Scottish saltire flag.

At time of writing the News Letter appears to be the only news organisation aware of the blunder.

Part of the montage of national sporting achievements, during which the Irish flag was mistakenly shown

While all this is happenning, the following rap is delivered:

“From Andy to Emma, the best tennis skills,

“We mix disciplines like we’re Jess Ennis-Hill,

“I guess when it’s real is the day we win trophies,

Image one representing England...

“So we can wail ‘til our throats are all croaky,

“But see those three lions, you know what they do to me,

“I see them standing for strength, love, and unity,

“Same with the red dragon, shamrock, and thistle,

Image two representing England...

“White, black, and brown we unite at the whistle...”

It comes just after one of the biggest events in living memory in Northern Ireland took place – the massed parade of bands to mark the Northern Irish centenary.

It also comes amid feelings of unionist disaffection over their place in the UK due to the Protocol, and amid a controversy about Northern Irish athletes being classed as Irish– rendering them unable to compete for the Province in the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

The BBC has been contacted for comment.

More from this reporter:

The symbol chosen to represent Wales