BBC says sorry and promises to edit out Queen’s Jubilee Irish tricolour cock-up

The three hour event saw performers from both sides of the Atlantic perform in honour of the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

Star-studded and tightly-choreographed, the performance (broadcast on BBC1) has been widely praised.

But it did contain a brief but significant error – displaying the flag of the Republic of Ireland to represent Northern Ireland.

It happened during a montage showing off the UK’s sporting prowess on a giant screen outside Buckingham Palace.

The three lions of English football were flashed up on screen, alongside England’s St George’s flag.

Then the red dragon of Wales was shown, as was a man holding a Scottish saltire.

But in place of where a symbol of Northern Ireland should have been, there was a woman waving an Irish tricolour.

It occurred one hour and 47 minutes in, while the following rap was being delivered by performer Doc Brown:

“See those three lions, you know what they do to me,

“I see them standing for strength, love, and unity,

“Same with the red dragon, shamrock, and thistle,

“White, black, and brown we unite at the whistle...”

A BBC spokesperson told the News Letter: “The incorrect flag appeared in a brief montage during Doc Brown’s appearance last night.

“We apologise for the error and the sequence will be edited on iPlayer.”

East Londonderry MP Gregory Campbell said in a statement: “The Platinum Party at the Palace was a part of what will be regarded as an outstandingly successful recognition of Her Majesty’s 70 years as the Monarch.

“It was unfortunate that in a very short video clip during the event when the four Nations that make up the United Kingdom were visually represented by logos or flags that the Irish Tricolour was used instead of the Ulster Banner.

“Hopefully those responsible will have realised their mistake and will ensure that in the event of any future occasion where the four countries of the UK are to be visually represented, more care is taken to ensure a mistake like this one is not repeated.”

Though the error lasted only a second or so, it comes after a series of events which have been widely seen by unionists as snubs of their Britishness.

Foremost amongst them is the Northern Ireland Protocol, which has led to a wave of street protests against the erosion of Northern Ireland’s place in the Union.

Then, during the recent mammoth centenary parade in Belfast, non-unionist politicians at Stormont vetoed the flying of the Union Flag above the building (following an earlier veto of a erecting a small centenary stone at Stormont).

Remarks by top US Democrat politician Richard Neal further riled up pro-Union opinion, dismissing concerns about Northern Ireland’s drift away from GB and describing unionists as “planters”.

And a week ago, a trio of athletes were refused the right to represent Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Games, because they hold sporting licences under the banner of “Ireland”.