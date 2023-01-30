He was taken to hospital, and is in a stable condition.

The suspect is described as being in his early 20s and approximately 5ft 8 inches in height.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It happened at about 4pm today.

Botanic Gardens

The PSNI said: “Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the serious assault and who may have captured mobile phone footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1246 30/01/23.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org”