Police hunt suspect after teenage victim stabbed in groin and thighs in Belfast's Botanic Gardens
The PSNI have said tonight that an 18-year-old has been “stabbed in each thigh and groin area” in Botanic Gardens today.
He was taken to hospital, and is in a stable condition.
The suspect is described as being in his early 20s and approximately 5ft 8 inches in height.
It happened at about 4pm today.
The PSNI said: “Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the serious assault and who may have captured mobile phone footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1246 30/01/23.
“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport
“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org”
