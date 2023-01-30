The result, announced just a few moments ago, is based on turnout of 68%.

The FBU has stated that since 2010, firefighters have suffered a 12% drop in real terms earnings – around £4,000 a year on average – and that in the same period, around one in five firefighter jobs have been cut.

The number of individuals entitled to vote in Northern Ireland was 1,541, and the number of votes cast was 1,052.

The banner of the Fire Brigades Union

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) said: “In effort to avoid strike action, FBU gives government ten days to come forward with a decent offer.

“If they go ahead, the strikes would be the first nation-wide fire strike over pay since 2003.

"FBU members rejected a below-inflation 5% pay offer in November last year.

“The vote on industrial action follows more than a decade of real terms pay cuts. It comes as fresh research shows that firefighters are significantly more likely to develop cancer than the general population."

Across the whole UK, the turnout was 73%, with 88% of voters backing strike action.

The strike ballot opened on December 5, and closed on January 30.

A statement from Matt Wrack, general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union, said: "Firefighters in Northern Ireland have spoken.

"This is an overwhelming vote for strike action by Northern Ireland firefighters against an offer which would mean further significant cuts to real terms wages for firefighters and control room staff. They have already lost at least 12% of the value of their pay since 2010.

"Northern Ireland is one of the FBU's strongest areas in terms of membership and support for industrial action; this vote demonstrates that very clearly.

"The severity of the situation has been highlighted in recent days, with reports that troops will be drafted into Northern Ireland during the dispute.

"The responsibility for this mess lies with UK government ministers and with fire service employers across the UK. As a union, we remain open to dialogue with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service. We still hope we can avoid a strike.

"The government has refused to make funding available for a decent pay offer to firefighters and control staff. We registered our pay claim in May 2022. It’s outrageous that, eight months on, we still do not have acceptable offer from our employers.

"Firefighters were among Northern Ireland's Covid heroes who kept frontline services going during the pandemic. The Prime Minister has badly misjudged the public mood by imposing pay cuts on key workers.

"Our members risk their health and safety, and sometimes their lives, round the clock to keep people safe and serve their communities. However, with inflation and energy bills rocketing, they are now increasingly struggling to pay the bills or to afford the basics.

"We have delayed calling strikes to allow the employers to meet us and to make a new offer. I hope they take that opportunity. Otherwise, in the coming weeks, we intend to announce a series of strike dates and industrial action."