Police impound five scrambler bikes in north Belfast in crackdown on 'anti-social behaviour'
It was part of an operation running from Friday to Sunday, sparked by “community concerns", they said.
Belfast City Local policing lead Superintendent Allister Hagan said three of the bikes were seized in Ballygomartin and two in Antrim Road area.
All of them are “believed to have been used in anti-social and dangerous riding incidents”.
He said: “Scramblers used illegally are not toys - they are powerful machines that can cause serious injury or death. Their reckless use in built-up areas puts riders, pedestrians and other road users at real risk.
"In the hands of those who are not trained, insured, and wearing protective equipment, they are simply not safe.
“If you own or use a scrambler, you should be aware the majority are restricted to off-road use only.
"This does not mean that they can be driven anywhere ‘off-road’. These vehicles should only be driven on private land where the landowner has given permission - not pavements, roads, public property or parks.
"Anti-social behaviour of this kind causes fear and frustration in our communities.
"We again appeal to those that are involved to consider the undeniable consequences if an innocent person in our community dies or is seriously injured because of this dangerous activity."
He also asked parents to speak to their children and to “warn them of the dangers of getting involved in this type of behaviour," adding: “Ultimately, they could end up with a criminal record which may impact their future employment and travel prospects.”