Police in ‘specific’ witness appeal over bonfire builder death

Police have made a “specific” witness appeal over the death of bonfire builder John Steele in the Antiville area of Larne last week.

By Niall Deeney
Monday, 18th July 2022, 6:02 pm
Mr Steele is believed to have fallen from the 11th night bonfire.

On Monday, police made a renewed appeal for information.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Detectives investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a man at a bonfire site in the Antiville area of Larne on the evening of Saturday 9th July, have made a specific appeal for witnesses.”

John Steele

Detective Inspector McCoy said: “Shortly after 9.45pm, police received a report from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service that a male had fallen from the top of a bonfire. Sadly, despite attempts to save his life, he died at the scene.

“We would like to speak with anyone who was present at the time of this incident. If you have information regarding this incident please contact detectives by calling 101 and quoting reference 1866 of 09/07/22.

“A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”