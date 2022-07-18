Police in ‘specific’ witness appeal over bonfire builder death

Mr Steele is believed to have fallen from the 11th night bonfire.

On Monday, police made a renewed appeal for information.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Detectives investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a man at a bonfire site in the Antiville area of Larne on the evening of Saturday 9th July, have made a specific appeal for witnesses.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Steele

Detective Inspector McCoy said: “Shortly after 9.45pm, police received a report from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service that a male had fallen from the top of a bonfire. Sadly, despite attempts to save his life, he died at the scene.

“We would like to speak with anyone who was present at the time of this incident. If you have information regarding this incident please contact detectives by calling 101 and quoting reference 1866 of 09/07/22.