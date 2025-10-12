Police investigate ‘hate-motivated’ damage to Irish language sign in Belfast

Police are appealing for information following a report of hate-motivated criminal damage to an Irish language street sign in east Belfast on Saturday night (October 11).

In a statement, the PSNI outlined how the white sign to Shandon Park was cut with an angle grinder with the Irish language removed sometime around 8.15pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 1298 11/10/25.

Information can also be provided using the online non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

