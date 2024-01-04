Police investigate image of man in a balaclava with a supposed assault rifle in Northern Irish bar dancing to rebel song 'Come Out Ye Black and Tans'
The man, dressed in camouflage gear and wearing a balaclava, is seen dancing to 'Come Out Ye Black and Tans', an Irish republican rebel song dating back to the 1920s.
There are few clues in the video of where and when it was taken, though a football scarf for north Belfast team Cliftonville is visible on the ceiling.
A man can be heard shouting in an Ulster accent that “he’s a f**king maniac, that wee lad!”
The video was described by users on Twitter and Facebook – where it was posted online on December 29 and 30, respectively – as having been filmed in "Cliftonville social club" (presumably meaning the bar beneath the stand at Solitude stadium).
However, the layout of the bar indicates this is incorrect (for example, cars can be seen driving past the window, which is not possible at the Solitude social club).
The News Letter has contacted both Cliftonville FC and the IFA, but at time of writing had heard nothing back.
The PSNI has told the News Letter: "Police in north Belfast have received a report of a video circulating on social media and are currently investigating the circumstances."
Brian Kingston, DUP MLA for North Belfast, said: “If this is meant as a joke, it is in extremely poor taste and is deeply hurtful to victims of terrorist violence.
“I have brought this to the attention of the PSNI in North Belfast, not least as the nature of the weapon being brandished requires investigation.
“It is incumbent on the owner of these premises to ensure there is no repetition of such behaviour in a crowded public bar.”