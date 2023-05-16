Detective Sergeant Wilson said: "A report was received shortly before 7.50am on Monday, May 15 that entry had been gained to commercial premises in the Cladymilltown Road area of Mowhan.

"It is believed that this occurred sometime between 1pm on Sunday, May 14 and the time of the report."A sum of cash was taken and damage was caused to the front door and other items."It was also reported around 1.20am on Tuesday, May 16 that two masked men had gained entry to a takeaway in the Main Street area of Markethill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A sum of cash has been reported as being stolen and damage was caused to the premises.

Stock shot of burglar. burglary , breaking and entering

"A third report was received at around 1.30am on Tuesday, May 16, that a short time earlier, two men gained entry to licensed premises in the Main Street area of Killylea.

"It is believed that they left empty-handed but damage was caused to the door of the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad