Police investigate link between three burglaries last night in Co Armagh businesses
Detectives who are investigating three burglaries last night in Co Armagh have appealed for information.
Detective Sergeant Wilson said: "A report was received shortly before 7.50am on Monday, May 15 that entry had been gained to commercial premises in the Cladymilltown Road area of Mowhan.
"It is believed that this occurred sometime between 1pm on Sunday, May 14 and the time of the report."A sum of cash was taken and damage was caused to the front door and other items."It was also reported around 1.20am on Tuesday, May 16 that two masked men had gained entry to a takeaway in the Main Street area of Markethill.
"A sum of cash has been reported as being stolen and damage was caused to the premises.
"A third report was received at around 1.30am on Tuesday, May 16, that a short time earlier, two men gained entry to licensed premises in the Main Street area of Killylea.
"It is believed that they left empty-handed but damage was caused to the door of the property.
"Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who has information, including CCTV, dashcam or other footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 70 of 16/5/23."Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/