News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision
Sky customers report internet and mobile outage
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets

Police investigate link between three burglaries last night in Co Armagh businesses

Detectives who are investigating three burglaries last night in Co Armagh have appealed for information.

By Gemma Murray
Published 16th May 2023, 14:27 BST- 1 min read

Detective Sergeant Wilson said: "A report was received shortly before 7.50am on Monday, May 15 that entry had been gained to commercial premises in the Cladymilltown Road area of Mowhan.

"It is believed that this occurred sometime between 1pm on Sunday, May 14 and the time of the report."A sum of cash was taken and damage was caused to the front door and other items."It was also reported around 1.20am on Tuesday, May 16 that two masked men had gained entry to a takeaway in the Main Street area of Markethill.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"A sum of cash has been reported as being stolen and damage was caused to the premises.

Stock shot of burglar. burglary , breaking and enteringStock shot of burglar. burglary , breaking and entering
Stock shot of burglar. burglary , breaking and entering
Most Popular

"A third report was received at around 1.30am on Tuesday, May 16, that a short time earlier, two men gained entry to licensed premises in the Main Street area of Killylea.

"It is believed that they left empty-handed but damage was caused to the door of the property.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who has information, including CCTV, dashcam or other footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 70 of 16/5/23."Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/