Police investigate overnight shooting incident as man presents himself to hospital with a gunshot wound

A man has presented himself to hospital with a gunshot wound

Detectives are investigating a shooting last night, Thursday 13th March

The shooting incident happened in the Kilcooley area of Bangor

Detective Sergeant Bell said: "It was reported just before 10pm that a man had presented himself to hospital for treatment to a gunshot wound.

"The victim, aged in his twenties, suffered an injury to his right calf following the assault, which is understood to have happened just a short time before.

“This was a despicable attack and those involved in this incident do not represent the interests of the local community, nor do they contribute anything to it.