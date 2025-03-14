Police investigate overnight shooting incident as man presents himself to hospital with a gunshot wound
The shooting incident happened in the Kilcooley area of Bangor
Detective Sergeant Bell said: "It was reported just before 10pm that a man had presented himself to hospital for treatment to a gunshot wound.
"The victim, aged in his twenties, suffered an injury to his right calf following the assault, which is understood to have happened just a short time before.
“This was a despicable attack and those involved in this incident do not represent the interests of the local community, nor do they contribute anything to it.
“I want to appeal to anyone who was in the Kilcooley area last night around 9pm and saw what occurred, or anyone with information which may help our investigation to identify those responsible, to call detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1852 13/03/25. “You can also make a report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report or alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous.”