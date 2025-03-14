Police investigate potential Islamist terror link to stabbing in Belfast

By Grainne Ni Aodha, PA
Published 14th Mar 2025, 13:13 BST
The Ormeau Road area of Belfastplaceholder image
The Ormeau Road area of Belfast
Police in Northern Ireland are investigating a potential Islamist terrorist link to a stabbing in Belfast earlier this month, the PA news agency understands

Religious ideology is one of a number of potential motives being investigated.

Most Popular

Detectives are also probing whether a mental health episode or hate were factors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An 18-year-old man was arrested after the stabbing near the Ormeau Road at around 7.35pm on Saturday March 1 .

A man, 51, received treatment in hospital for his injuries.

Assistant Chief Constable Davy Beck said: "The suspect was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, before being detained for the purpose of assessment by mental health professionals.

"He remains in their care at this time.

"The victim, a 51-year-old man, received treatment in hospital and has since been discharged.

"He continues to receive support from specialist officers.

"While I would stress that the motive for the attack has not yet been established, detectives are exploring a number of potential motivating factors, including the possibility that this was a hate crime, a mental health episode or driven by religious ideology.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"At this time, no other persons are being sought in connection with the attack.

"I urge anyone who was in the area at the time or may have information to contact us on 101.

"A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

"Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org "

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice