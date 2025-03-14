Police investigate potential Islamist terror link to stabbing in Belfast

The Ormeau Road area of Belfast

Police in Northern Ireland are investigating a potential Islamist terrorist link to a stabbing in Belfast earlier this month, the PA news agency understands

Religious ideology is one of a number of potential motives being investigated.

Detectives are also probing whether a mental health episode or hate were factors.

An 18-year-old man was arrested after the stabbing near the Ormeau Road at around 7.35pm on Saturday March 1 .

A man, 51, received treatment in hospital for his injuries.

Assistant Chief Constable Davy Beck said: "The suspect was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, before being detained for the purpose of assessment by mental health professionals.

"He remains in their care at this time.

"The victim, a 51-year-old man, received treatment in hospital and has since been discharged.

"He continues to receive support from specialist officers.

"While I would stress that the motive for the attack has not yet been established, detectives are exploring a number of potential motivating factors, including the possibility that this was a hate crime, a mental health episode or driven by religious ideology.

"At this time, no other persons are being sought in connection with the attack.

"I urge anyone who was in the area at the time or may have information to contact us on 101.

"A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport