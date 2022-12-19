Police investigating murder of Mark Lovell in Newry arrest man and woman
Police investigating the murder of Mark Lovell in Newry have made two arrests.
A woman, aged 42, and a man, aged 49, were arrested in the Newry area on suspicion of murder.
Both have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.
Mr Lovell, 58, was shot a number of times at close range while in his car outside his home in the Ardcarn Park area shortly after 6pm on December 1.
Police said he may have been murdered as part of a cross-border criminal gang drugs feud.
Detectives are reiterating their appeal for anyone with information to contact them on 101.
Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
The Crimestoppers charity, which is independent of the police, earlier this month said it was offering a £20,000 reward for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.