Police investigating sudden death of woman at Laurel Heights in Banbridge

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA
Published 15th Dec 2024, 09:26 BST
Updated 15th Dec 2024, 09:35 BST
Police are investigating the sudden death of a woman at a property in the Laurel Heights area of Banbridge.

A PSNI spokesperson said cordons are currently in place at the scene.

In a social media post, Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said: "I am aware of an ongoing incident in the Banbridge area.

"I would ask everyone to give the emergency services time and space to conduct their duties, and respect the privacy of the local residents."

She added: "My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of this woman."

