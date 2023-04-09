News you can trust since 1737
Police investigation launched after two men trash apartment in Strabane with an axe

Police detained two men after they were called to the scene of a “frightening” burglary in Strabane this morning (Sunday, April 9).

By Graeme Cousins
Published 9th Apr 2023, 13:20 BST- 2 min read

It was reported that two men forced their way into an apartment in the Main Street area of the town at around 7.30am, armed with what appeared to be an axe.

The suspects were reported to have damaged communal areas in the building and forced the front door of the property before throwing items at police from the apartment windows, which they subsequently smashed. They also damaged a number of personal items in the apartment.

Local response officers attended along with armed response units. The men appeared to be armed with further weapons they had obtained inside the apartment, and made threats towards police.

PSNI are investigating. Photo: Paul Faith/PA WirePSNI are investigating. Photo: Paul Faith/PA Wire
The other occupants of the building were advised to keep their doors locked and stay away from these and windows for their own safety.

Just before 8.30am, the two men surrendered to police.

Chief Inspector Luke Moyne said: "The two men were detained at the scene.

“A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary, criminal damage, assault on police and breach of licence conditions.

“A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

“Both men are currently receiving medical attention.

The chief inspector continued: "This was a serious incident which was frightening for local residents and caused disruption in the area on what should have been a peaceful Easter Sunday morning.

“We are working hard to obtain a full picture of, and establish a motive for, the circumstances surrounding the crime.

“As our officers continue with their enquiries we would appeal to anyone who was in the Main Street area this morning who may have witnessed two men acting suspiciously, or who has any other information which may be important to our investigation, to get in touch with us."He said that the number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 452 of 09/04/2023.

People can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/