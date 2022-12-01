Launching the annual anti-drink and drug drive operation, PSNI Superintendent Gary Busch said vehicle checkpoints will operate as a visible deterrent.

He also said that police would co-ordinate operations in border counties with colleagues from the gardai.

In last year’s Christmas operation, police carried out 6,999 roadside breath tests and arrested 295 people.

Mr Busch said: “The message is clear – if you are enjoying yourself over the Christmas season please do not drink, please do not take drugs and drive your vehicle.

“If you choose to do so we will have police resources out on the roads, stopping your vehicle, carrying out breath tests, and catching those that have chosen to make that dangerous and ridiculous decision.”Key to this is having a plan. If you are going out, if you are going into town and planning to have a few drinks, have a plan in place, know how you are planning to get home, don’t leave it to chance because that leaves yourself open to making that incorrect and dangerous decision around drinking and driving your vehicle.

“Whether that is a taxi, knowing when the buses are running or getting a lift from another person. If you have a designated driver, go with that. You have to have a plan, otherwise you will be exposed to making poor decisions.”

He added: “Another thing I would ask is if people know someone who is going to do it, if a friend or family member is going to get behind the wheel after taking a drink, challenge that. Let them think about the consequences. Imagine how they would feel if that individual went out and killed themselves or others.

A driver blows into a breathalyser at the launch of the 2022/23 police winter anti-drink/drug drive operation on Sydenham Road in Belfast. Picture date: Thursday December 1, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story ULSTER Police. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

“That is what we are talking about here, people die because others make the decision to drink and then drive their vehicle or take drugs and then drive.

“The ask is don’t do it, take a second to think about it. There are no second chances – if you make that decision you are exposing yourself and others to risk of serious injury and death.

“Today’s campaign is all about the message, don’t do it, we are going to be out there in force, checking people, making sure they are not doing it. Our aim is to make this one of the safest Christmases on the roads ever.”

Mr Busch continued: “Drink or drug driving remains one of the most significant causes of the most serious collisions which injure and kill people on roads across Northern Ireland.

A police officer looking at a breathalyser at the launch of the 2022/23 police winter anti-drink/drug drive operation on Sydenham Road in Belfast. Picture date: Thursday December 1, 2022.

“Most people find it unthinkable to get behind the wheel of a car after consuming alcohol or taking drugs. Every year, as our arrest figures illustrate, too many people are prepared to take the risk or, worse, find it acceptable.

“Over the coming weeks targeted operations will run day and night across the country, and we will coordinate road safety operations in border counties with colleagues from An Garda Siochana Traffic Corp.

“As in previous years, the road policing unit and interceptor teams, local and neighbourhood officers will be working alongside tactical support group colleagues.

“We will again use authorised vehicle checkpoints as a very visible, physical deterrent to anyone thinking about drink or drug driving.

