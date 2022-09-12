Police launch murder investigation following death of woman in Belfast

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team have launched the murder probe following a post mortem examination.

Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin said police were called to a property in the Greenan area on Sunday morning (September 11), following the report of a sudden death of a woman in her 20s.

D/I Griffin said: “A post mortem examination has been carried out and we are now treating Hollie’s death as murder.

Hollie Thomson - image issued by PSNI

“We have arrested a 31-year-old male on suspicion of murder and being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug. He is currently being questioned in the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast.

“I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist detectives with their investigation to contact us at the Major Investigation Team at Ladas Drive Police Station on 101 quoting reference 626 of 11/09/22.”