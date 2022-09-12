News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police launch murder investigation following death of woman in Belfast

The weekend death of 28-year-old Hollie Thomson in west Belfast is now being treated as murder, the PSNI has said.

By Mark Rainey
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 12:29 am
Updated Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 12:32 am

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team have launched the murder probe following a post mortem examination.

Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin said police were called to a property in the Greenan area on Sunday morning (September 11), following the report of a sudden death of a woman in her 20s.

D/I Griffin said: “A post mortem examination has been carried out and we are now treating Hollie’s death as murder.

Hollie Thomson - image issued by PSNI

Most Popular

“We have arrested a 31-year-old male on suspicion of murder and being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug. He is currently being questioned in the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast.

“I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist detectives with their investigation to contact us at the Major Investigation Team at Ladas Drive Police Station on 101 quoting reference 626 of 11/09/22.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.